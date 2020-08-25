Malawi: Chakwera to Have Live Webinar Interview With UK-Based Invest Africa - to Beckon Investors

Invest Africa, a London -based leading business and investment platform, will be hosting a live interview with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera this Thursday at 15:00pm.

The exclusive interview: 'Insight for Investors with His Excellency, Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi' will be hosted live through webinar.

In its briefing made available to Nyasa Times, Invest Africa says shortly after the historic fresh presidential vote on June 23, President Chakwera talked of his ambition to bring the people of Malawi "shared prosperity, not just freedom".

In the interview with Invest Africa, the Malawi leader will update global investors and businesses on how his government plans to make this dream a reality by tackling issues around COVID-19, job creation and universal fertiliser subsidies for the country's growing agricultural sector.

Malawi High Commission in the UK has been coordinating the interview with Invest Africa.

In 2017 Invest Africa and the Business Council for Africa (BCA) announced a strategic partnership and advised their respective memberships of the intention to merge their operations. Malawian James Woods-Nkhutabasa has been serving as a Malawi Country Director and Advisor for the organisation since 2013 and is called upon for works regarding the continent.