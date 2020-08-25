Mozambique: Another Coronvirus Death and 45 New Cases

Maputo — Another patient has died of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 21, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Monday.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Marlene said the latest victim was a 54 year old Mozambican man who was admitted to Maputo Central Hospital on 20 August suffering from chronic illnesses, including a serious respiratory ailment. He was immediately tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and the result was positive. But by the time the hospital received the result, on 23 August, the man was dead. He died the day following his admission.

Marlene said that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 87,565 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,016 in the previous 24 hours. 735 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and 282 in private laboratories.

As usual the private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (91) and from Maputo City 191). Of all the samples tested, 452 were from Maputo city, 182 from Cabo Delgado, 94 from Gaza, 74 from Maputo province, 70 from Manica, 57 from Zambezia, 36 from Nampula, 34 from Tete, and 17 from Inhambane.

971 of the tests gave negative results, and 45 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,440. This is the lowest number of new cases in a 24 hour period for the past two weeks.

All these new cases are Mozambican citizens. 25 are men or boys and 20 are women or girls. Ten are children under the age of 15, ten are adolescents and youths in the 15-24 age bracket, 24 are aged between 25 and 54, and in one case the age was not specified.

12 of the new cases are from Cabo Delgado (11 from the provincial capital, Pemba, and one from Metuge district), and eight cases are from Nampula (seven from Nampula city and one from the port of Nacala),

12 cases are from Maputo city, and eight are from Maputo province (three from Matola city, three from Marracuene district, and one each from Magude and Boane). There are four cases from Tete (one from Tete city and three from Angonia district), and one case from Massinga district in Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Marlene said that, over the last 24 hours, one more Covid-19 patient has been admitted to a hospital isolation ward in Maputo city. There are now 10 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, nine in Maputo city and one in Gaza.

A further 158 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 94 in Gaza, 57 in Maputo province, six in Tete and one in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,661 (48.3 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,107; Maputo province, 643; Cabo Delgado, 569; Nampula, 510; Gaza, 158; Sofala, 129; Inhambane, 87; Manica, 72; Tete, 70; Zambezia, 56; Niassa, 39.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 3,440 confirmed cases, of whom 1,661 have made a complete recovery, and 1,754 are active cases. 25 Covid-19 patients have died, 21 from the disease, and four from other causes.

Maputo city and province now account for more than 65 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases.