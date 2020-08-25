South Africa: Mother Arrested for Alleged Murder of Her Baby

press release

Butterworth Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her two-week-old baby boy.

It is alleged that the suspect noticed the baby was not breathing on Sunday, 23 August 2020 at about 00:15 at Section A, Zitulele Township, Butterworth. Police were alerted that the suspect had wrapped the deceased baby with a towel and small blanket. She took the body of the deceased during the morning of Sunday, 23 August 2020 to nearby bushes and was found at the scene, under the influence of liquor.

The suspect was arrested and will be charged with murder. The suspect is due to appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 on a charge of murder.