South Africa: Mother Arrested for Alleged Murder of Her Baby

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Butterworth Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her two-week-old baby boy.

It is alleged that the suspect noticed the baby was not breathing on Sunday, 23 August 2020 at about 00:15 at Section A, Zitulele Township, Butterworth. Police were alerted that the suspect had wrapped the deceased baby with a towel and small blanket. She took the body of the deceased during the morning of Sunday, 23 August 2020 to nearby bushes and was found at the scene, under the influence of liquor.

The suspect was arrested and will be charged with murder. The suspect is due to appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 on a charge of murder.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.