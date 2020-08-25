South Africa: Eastern Cape Woman and Hitman Convicted of Murder

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has welcomed the conviction of an Eastern Cape woman and a hit man after they were both found guilty for murder.

Nomqondiso Tembu (53) and Siphiwe Wili (46) were convicted by the Mdantsane Magistrate' Court on Monday. Tembu hired Wili and paid him R120 000 to murder her husband for insurance payout. The body of her husband, Vusumzi Tembu, was found near the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on 14 February 2017.

Meanwhile, Busiswa Nabi (41), a friend of Nomqondiso Tembu whose case is yet to be finalised in court also allegedly hired the same hitman to murder her 41-year-old husband. The Serious Organised Crime Investigation members were alerted to the plot and the suspects were arrested in November 2017, before the murder could take place.

All three accused were denied bail and appeared in court on several occasions. Tembu and Wili are scheduled to appear in the Bisho High Court for sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, whilst Busiswa Nabi has elected to turn state witness.