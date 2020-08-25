South Africa: North West Holds Special Provincial Official Funeral for the Late Mme Sophie Maine, 26 Aug

press release

The funeral of the late Mme Sophie Maine has been declared as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, and she will be laid to rest tomorrow, Wednesday, 26 August at Schweizer-Reneke, Mamusa Local Municipality. Mme Maine, a veteran who served two terms in the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament immediately after the 1994 general elections, passed away last week Tuesday, 18 August following a short illness.

The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West Province on the day of the funeral of Mme Maine, this as a sign of respect to her.

The funeral service which will start at 07h30 at the Agricultural Hall in Schweizer - Reneke, will comply with the COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations, and applicable health protocols will be observed.

The funeral service will be broadcast on different social media platforms including a live streaming on the Office of the Premier Facebook page, this to ensure that the North West community become part of the service.