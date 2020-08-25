South Africa: North West Holds Special Provincial Official Funeral for the Late Mme Sophie Maine, 26 Aug

25 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The funeral of the late Mme Sophie Maine has been declared as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, and she will be laid to rest tomorrow, Wednesday, 26 August at Schweizer-Reneke, Mamusa Local Municipality. Mme Maine, a veteran who served two terms in the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament immediately after the 1994 general elections, passed away last week Tuesday, 18 August following a short illness.

The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West Province on the day of the funeral of Mme Maine, this as a sign of respect to her.

The funeral service which will start at 07h30 at the Agricultural Hall in Schweizer - Reneke, will comply with the COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations, and applicable health protocols will be observed.

The funeral service will be broadcast on different social media platforms including a live streaming on the Office of the Premier Facebook page, this to ensure that the North West community become part of the service.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.