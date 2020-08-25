South Africa: Pretoria Moot SAPS Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Pretoria Moot Police Station are advised that the station has been temporarily closed after one member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Conference Hall on the police premises, 17th Avenue in Rietfontein.

The station will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again

The telephone lines at Pretoria Moot police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The community is advised to call the following numbers for emergencies and complaints which need to be attended.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.