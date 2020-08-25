South Africa: Pretoria Moot SAPS Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Pretoria Moot Police Station are advised that the station has been temporarily closed after one member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Conference Hall on the police premises, 17th Avenue in Rietfontein.

The station will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again

The telephone lines at Pretoria Moot police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The community is advised to call the following numbers for emergencies and complaints which need to be attended.