South Africa: MEC Mamiki Qabathe Sworn in as Acting Premier of Free State

The Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Social Development, Mamiki Qabathe, was this morning, 25 August 2020, sworn in as acting Premier of the Free State Province, in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

MEC Qabathe was sworn in at the Free State Division of the High Court in Bloemfontein, by Judge President Cagney John Musi. Present at the swearing in ceremony, were the Director-General (DG) of the Free State Provincial Government, Kopung Ralikontsane and the Deputy Director-General (DDG), Corporate Administration and Coordination in the Office of the Premier, Bertus Venter. MEC Qabathe will act for a period of two weeks, commencing from today, 25 August 2020 until 06 September 2020.

"MEC Qabathe will assume the responsibilities of the Premier, and will do so until 06 September 2020. We are confident that MEC Qabathe will enjoy the full support of the entire Executive Council (EXCO) as well as government. We wish to call upon the people of the Free State province, to rally behind the Acting Premier while she embarks on this task during this interim period," said Director-General Ralikontsane.

It is also worth noting that Premier Ntombela's leave of absence is not related to COVID-19, but it is due to a routine medical procedure she will be undergoing.