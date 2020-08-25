South Africa: Rape Accused Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

press release

SAPS endeavours to end crimes against women and children and gender based violence continue to yield positive results as heavy sentences are meted down to the accused as a result of the quality investigative skills adopted by our dedicated detectives.

The efforts of our investigator were rewarded when Grahamstown High Court convicted and sentenced Pieter Jaftha, aged 53 to undergo 15-years imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl. It is alleged that the victim was on 9 September 2019 taken from her residence in Santaville to the graveyard in Graaff Reinet where she was raped and later released to go home.

A case of rape was registered at Graaff- Reinet Police Station and the case was handed over to Graaff Reinet Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). The accused was traced and arrested on 16 September 2019. Detective Sergeant November made sure that the suspect remained in custody throughout the trial till the sentencing on Friday, 21 August 2020.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga acknowledged the meticulous and professional investigation by the investigator and the collaboration between SAPS and NPA which led to the sentence. "The sentence is the outcome of the SAPS unwavering commitment in the fight against crimes against women and children and gender based violence and hard work of the investigation officer and other specialized disciplines of the SAPS together with the NPA", she said.

In another unrelated incident, Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged attempted rape of a 65-year-old woman. It is alleged that the suspect who is related to the victim and they live together at Ngxakaxha Locality, Mbewuleni Village, Dutywa, came back home on Sunday, 23 August 2020 at about 19:30. He tried to rape the victim. The victim fought back and the suspect got dizzy and the 65-year-old utilised the chance to flee and alerted community members.

Police were summoned and responded swiftly which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 on a charge of attempted rape.