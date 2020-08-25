South Africa: Man in Court for Murder of a Rank Manager

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation comprising of Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and the police officers from the Provincial Taxi Task Team was conducted yesterday afternoon in Umlazi.

The aim of the operation was to search for a suspect wanted for the murder of a taxi rank manager killed in June at Ndwedwe. The team went to Umlazi where a 48-year-man was arrested. Further intensive investigation was conducted and led the team to the suspect's house at Matata area in Inanda where an unlicensed shotgun with four rounds of ammunition was recovered. The firearm was found concealed inside the suspect's bedroom.

It is alleged on 19 June 2020 at 09:30, Sipho Simamane (32) was at Ndwedwe taxi rank when he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect. He sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was registered at Ndwedwe SAPS for further investigation. The docket was transferred to the Provincial Taxi Task Team who took over the investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect is appearing at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court today for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the team for the arrest of wanted suspect. "I am glad that there is a breakthrough and the suspects involved in the Inanda and Ndwedwe taxi killings are apprehended. We will profile the suspect to check if he is linked to other taxi related and serious cases reported in the province," he said.