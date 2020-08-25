Angola: Basketball Association Defends Greater Respect for Coaches

Luanda — National Association of Basketball Coaches (ANTB) has defended unification and reverse of the paradigm in relation to respecting for members.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches is led by Manuel da Silva "Gi", who was elected, in a single list, for the 2020/24 Olympic cycle.

Manuel da Silva, men's U-16 and U-18 coach, urged for the change of paradigm, which, according to him, should start with creation of an Association's headquarters.

The Association operates in the premises of the Angolan Basketball Federation, at the Cidadela Desportiva Complex, in Luanda.

Head of Petro de Luanda basketball team, Manuel da Silva managed 75 percent of the votes from the associates.

He is due to take office next Wednesday (26), during a ceremony to take place in the Cantinho dos Desportistas Restaurant, in Luanda.

Check the list of the team of the new board:

General Assembly, Raul Duarte (chairman); Board: Manuel Silva "Gi" (chairman).

The list includes, Apolinário Paquete and Manuel Sousa "Necas" (vice-chairmen) and Walter Costa (secretary).

Fiscal Councils: Pedro Rosário (president), Jurisdictional Council: Pedro dos Santos (president) and Disciplinary Council: Hilário Bernardo (president).