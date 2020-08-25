Malawi: First Edition of Pawer Magazine for Women's Economic Empowerment Out

The first edition of Platform for Advocacy of Women Economic Rights (PAWER) magazine which is published by Empower, for the month is out.

Empower is a platform for women entrepreneurs, women rights activists and policy influencers to advocate freely for women's space in the global economy.

According to Prisca Chipao, who is Co-Founder, PAWER magazine is a platform for advocacy that has been created by Empower, Women of Influence.

Chipao said the magazine can be accessed online and for those who want a hard copy can also contact their organization.

She said, in their first August edition, they have highlighted a number of issues like engaging business women across Malawi and use their experiences to inform advocacy (and policy recommendations) for a gender responsive enabling economic environment.

"In this edition, we have also highlighted a gender perspective to the economic status of Malawi. We have also highlighted inspiring business stories of women in the peri-urban areas who rarely get the spotlight," she said.

The magazine has also been used as a marketing tool for women led businesses.

Inside the magazine, there are interesting articles covering successful women from rural areas due to farming and businesses.

Empower is a movement that seeks to empower young women economically. The

Initiative was born from the need to support women to be financially capable in order

to create a gender responsive enabling economic environment.

The other aim of Empower is to train and support 1000 women to start-up and grow their businesses by 2023.

"We want to be a voice for women in business in Malawi by advocating for a gender responsive enabling economic environment. We also want to create working partnerships with financial institutions to increase women's access to microfinance loans," she said.

Chipao said it is their wish to promote buying products and services from women (create markets for women) and enable women in business to support fellow women

Apart from Chipao, some women responsible for Empower include Ezelina Kamaliza, Catherine Phiri, and Mphatso Kachingwe.

