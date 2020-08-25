Namibia: 'It Feels Good to Be Back Home'

The Namibian embassy in China, as well as the country's high commission in Zambia, have facilitated the repatriation of 851 students, 533 holiday makers, business people and SADC nationals stranded all over the world as a result of the air traffic ban.

While most countries' borders remain closed, Zambian borders and air space remain open, making it possible for SADC nationals to return to their home countries.

Once in Lusaka, Bernadette Shooka, the coordinator for Covid-19 at the Namibian mission, facilitates transport for the onward journey of the Namibians to the Wenela border post at Katima Mulilo.

George Uupindi was stranded in the United Arab Emirates where he was working for the past five months. When he found out about the possibility of coming home through Zambia, he immediately took the opportunity.

"I then contacted our embassy in Egypt and the Ministry of International Relations [and Cooperation] in Namibia to find out if it was possible for us to transit via Zambia. They contacted the high commissioner in Zambia and got positive feedback.

"The service was outstanding, they were so fast at responding and getting our papers done. They assisted us until we reached our final destination which was Namibia. Being back is the best feeling ever, I even feel safer back home," said Uupindi.

The same treatment is offered to Namibians living and studying in Zambia.

Etuhole Asheela a fourth-year bachelor of medicine and surgery student at a university in Zambia returned home recently. She spent close to eight months in Zambia and was eager to get home.

"The high commission helped during these trying times. For some reason it feels safe to be back. It's good to be around your loved ones during such a pandemic. I love it and I'm enjoying every second of it," said Asheela.

The international Relations ministry advised Namibians abroad wishing to return home to register with the closest Namibian embassy or high commission.