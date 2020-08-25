Mozambique: Airport Company Suffers 'Devastating' Losses

Maputo — The Covid-19 pandemic had a "devastating" impact on the Mozambican Airports Company (AdeM), in the first sx months of this year, according to Transport Minister Janfar Abdulai, cited by the independent television station STV.

From January to June, AdeM made losses of 22 million US dollars. The pandemic, said Abdulai, had forced the cancellation of all international commercial flights, and reduced the number of domestic flights by half. It had closed restaurant services at all the airports, and had slashed the services provided by airport shops.

Thus all the main sources of AdeM revenue were deeply affected, including landing fees, overflight fees, and all other income resulting from normal aviation operations.

This collapse followed a good year for AdeM in 2019, when there were 2.2 million passengers passing through Mozambican airports, a growth of 13.7 per cent on the 2018 figure.

The airports had also handled 16,900 tonnes of cargo, which was an increase of 20 per cent, said Abdulai, and 11 per cent more than planned.

Speakig at an AdeM meeting on Monday, drawing up the balance of the company's activities so far this year, the Minister announced that the government is drawing up measures for the gradual resumption of civil aviation activities.

Abdulai said the government does not intend to close any of the country's main airports.