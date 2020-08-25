Malawi: Khuda's Absence Explained

Malawi has two players at South Africa's struggling Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Polokwane City, namely Dennis Chembezi and Khuda Muyaba.

Unlike defender Dennis Chembezi, striker Khuda Muyaba has never played any game for Polokwane City since he joined the club in January this year after winning the TNM Super League golden boot award back home with 21 goals.

Statistics actually show that he was the first player to score more than 20 goals in a season since 2005.

Surprisingly, since he joined Polokwane City in the Rainbow nation, Muyaba has failed to make it even to the substitute bench since the commencement of the season this year.

On the other hand, Dennis Chembezi has settled very well at the club and is enjoying game time.

Polokwane City Head Coach, Clinton Larsen, says Muyaba needs more time to adapt to the demands of Premier Soccer League football.

"Dennis is settling in well and improving with each game. Khuda is working hard but is just taking a little longer to adjust. It did not help that we stopped training for four months, time that he could have used to develop a strong understanding with his new teammates. He will get an opportunity soon because he has been working hard.

"It is easy for defenders to adjust. For attacking players, you need time to develop a good understanding of your teammates, the team's system, as well as them getting to know your strengths. All of this is developed over many training sessions," explained the Polokwane City tactician.

Muyaba unceremoniously left the Malawi Defence Force side, Moyale Barracks, in 2018 to join Silver Strikers, accusing the MDF of denying him some important opportunities.

In Malawi, he was well known for outbursts on his Facebook page whenever he had misunderstandings with either supporters, fellow players or coaches for his own club or the national team.