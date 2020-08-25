Namibia: Future of Swakopmund Hotel in Balance

TRANSNAMIB and the Legacy Hotels and Resorts Group, shareholders in the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, are holding discussions regarding the future of their joint venture, following the hotel's failure to pay employees.

The Namibian understands that the hotel failed to pay employees for three months for which management blamed the prolonged lockdown of the country due to the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown has led to the inability of the hospitality and tourism industry to conduct business.

According to communication seen by The Namibian, employees' salaries were reduced by 50% in April and in May the hotel told employees that there were insufficient funds for salaries.

When the hotel failed to pay salaries in June, Legacy South Africa gave the employees vouchers of N$850 to purchase food and essential items.

Two weeks ago the hotel management again told the employees that through the Legacy Hotels & Resorts, South Africa, with assistance from TransNamib, they were able to pay the pension and provident fund, insurance benefits which include death, disability and funeral cover, medical aid subscriptions for employees on medical aid, the building and hotel insurance and security.

The employees are wallowing in poverty and hunger under stage three of the state of emergency.

According to management, the shareholders held several meetings over the months, but failed to agree on the proposed short-term commitments to resolve the problem.

There is no indication of when salaries will be paid as the two shareholders continue to engage each other.

In a co-signed letter to the Swakopmund staff in June, Legacy Hotels and Resorts chairman and chief executive officer Bart Dorrestein, and managing director Paddy Brearley, promised to resolve the deadlock between the two shareholders.

"It is a time where the future is cloudy and unsure. There is no precedence for what to do. A time we are all fearful of what is going to become of us. At this time, we need to take strength in the power of our Legacy family, our values, and that we have built sound and caring businesses based on the Legacy values which are the foundation of all that we do," said Dorrestein and Brearley.

Approached for comment, TransNamib's manager for corporate communications Abigail Raubenheimer referred The Namibian to the hotel management saying: "They deal with the day-to-day operational aspects of the facility."

General manager Janet Wilson-Moore referred this paper back to the shareholders.

"The answers to your questions are part of the shareholder discussions and do not form part of the day-to-day running of the hotel," said Wilson-Moore.

The Namibian understands that the review of the business is in the process to map out a way forward for the business.

