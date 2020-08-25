Namibia: Zambian Nabbed for Ivory, Pangolin Scales

A twenty-year-old Zambian man was arrested on Sunday in the Zambezi region after he was found in possession of one elephant tusk and 81 pangolin scales.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the arrest on Monday saying the arrest came about during a routine police road block check at Liselo at around 19h55.

The man will face a charge of possession of specially protected game products without a permit.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.