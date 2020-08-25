Botswana: Ronald Lamola - SA to Oppose AfriForum's Application in Botswana Money Laundering Case

25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Until now, the South African government has reacted with a sentence or two to the appointment of Afriforum by the Botswana government to push South Africa to react to its case for mutual legal assistance. But, on Tuesday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola released a two-page statement via his spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, saying it would oppose Afriforum's application.

South Africa will oppose Afriforum's application but will deal directly with the government of Botswana through "established channels of communication", said a justice ministerial statement on Tuesday.

"As sisterly nations do, we have been communicating directly with the Central Authority in Botswana, the Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of International Cooperation Unit at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the Republic of Botswana respectively," read Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's statement, in a somewhat didactic tone.

He said Botswana "has indicated that, on this matter in particular, a new request will be made. This new request has not been received yet."

Botswana's director of public prosecutions, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, did not immediately react to a request for comment, but Business Day has reported that Afriforum attorney Willie Spies in an August 19 affidavit endorsed by Tiroyakgosi said the prosecuting head...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

