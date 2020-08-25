South Africa: Cape Town Hospital Doctors Turn Snorkels Into Medical Masks

25 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town have developed an innovative way to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Thanks to their creativity, medics now have access to modified snorkel masks to help prevent them from contracting the deadly virus while intubating critically ill patients.

"These masks cover the whole face, forming a tight seal and are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters," the hospital said.

"They have been modified with the addition of a breathing filter where the snorkel would usually be. Using these full-face modified snorkel masks, the doctors are now completely protected from breathing in the COVID-19 virus whilst performing highly contagious airway procedures."

The idea originated in Europe when engineers changed the snorkels into medical masks after hospitals ran out personal protective equipment at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tygerberg Hospital's neonatologist and paediatrician, Dr Lizelle van Wyk, bought into the idea when she heard about it.

Van Wyk, who is an avid diver, then approached her colleagues Dr Jack Meintjies and Professor Pierre Goussard to modify and approve this mask.

"The modified snorkel masks are now routinely used by the paediatricians for intubation and bronchoscopy in children suspected of being COVID-19 positive," the hospital said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.