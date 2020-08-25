East Africa: PM Abiy Departs for Sudan Visit

25 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for Khartoum this morning to make a one-day visit to Sudan.

Abiy is expected to hold meetings with the Sudanese leaderships on the bilateral relations and ways further cementing ties between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday has received the credentials of newly-appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aimero, at the presidential palace in Khertoum.

On the occasion, Al-Burhan expressed full support to the ambassador during his tenure in Sudan to toughen the Ethio-Sudanese notable relations.

Prime Minister Abiy's visit to Khartoum comes when the tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt continues to assess points of disagreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will also arrive in Khartoum today, in an official visit to Sudan as part of his six-day tour that includes Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 23-28, 2020.

His arrival in Khartoum will coincide with Prime Minister Abiy's visit to Sudan.

During his stay in Khartoum, Pompeo is expected to hold talks with Sudanese Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdull Fattah Al-Burhan and the Transitional Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdouk.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.