Sudan: Statement On Us Secretary of State Visit to Sudan - Hamdouk

@SecPompeo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk in Khartoum.
25 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , on Tuesday, told the visiting US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo that the Transitional Government is not authorized to decide on the normalization of relations with Israel.

Statement issued by the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih, on Pompeo's visit to Sudan pointed out that Dr. Hamdouk explained that the Transitional period led by wide alliance with certain agenda to complete the transition, to realize peace and stability in the country until free election is held. The meeting discussed the situations in Sudan, the progress of transition process and the efforts exerted for revocation of Sudan's name from the terrorist list.

The US official has affirmed the US Administration to the transition process in Sudan, peace efforts and realization of peace and security in Darfur and the disputes-affected areas, expressing concern over the protection o civilians in Darfur.

Dr. Hamdouk affirmed to the US official the government's concern over the protection of civilians, explaining the process of the establishment of the security mechanism for the protection of civilians in Darfur.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

