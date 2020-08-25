Tanzania: Crdb Introduces Mobile Bank Service in Katavi

25 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mlele, Katavi

CRDB Bank has inaugurated a mobile branch for Majimoto area in Mlele District, in Katavi in its bid to bring financial services nearer to clients.

Also, the bank, one of the largest lenders in the land, donated seven motorcycles valued at 17.5m/- to Katavi's cooperative societies to ease transport problems.

CRDB's Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Emmanuel Kiondo, said the mobile branch would help increase access to banking services in the area and surrounding districts hence stimulating economic activity in the region.

"As a leading patriotic bank our goal is to support the government efforts to uplift access to financial services for 'wananchi' "This way the bank stimulates economic growth by the way of facilitating easy financial transactions for individual and business clients," Mr Kiondo, who represented the bank's Director of Communications, Ms Tully Mwambapa, said on Tuesday.

CRDB Bank has been at the forefront of developing alternative service delivery options to increase the ease and convenience of customer service.

These services include the establishment of digital service delivery systems through CRDB Agencies, SimBanking, SimAccount and Internet Banking.

"Despite these digital service delivery systems, CRDB still believes in the existence of branch services that help maintain relationships between the bank and its clients and thus help provide better customer service," he said.

The mobile branch will offer all banking services from Monday to Saturday starting with account opening, deposit and withdrawal, credit applying, and foreign exchange.

Also in later days the branch will offer ATM services. Katavi Regional Commissioner Juma Zuberi said when receiving seven motorcycles that Mlele is a strategic economic district in the region and the branch poised to foster further business activities.

"I urge all Mlele and the surrounding districts residents to take the advantage and opportunities offered by CRDB to improve their business as well as to embrace other services that will help them achieve their business goals including investment opportunities," Mr Zuberi said.

Apart from physical branch services, the lender has also more than 60 CRDB Agencies in the region.

The motorcycle donation was part of the bank 1.0 per cent profit reduction for corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

CRDB, which has a subsidiary in Burundi, serves over 3.0 million clients through a wide network of 268 branches, more than 15,000 CRDB Agents, and 537 ATMs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.