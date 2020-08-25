Tanzania: JPM - Hand Over Seized Vehicles to Govt Entities

25 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Tuesday inspected 130 cars nationalized by the government after winning court cases from economic sector-related crime cases.

The vehicles that were parked at the former Dodoma city bus terminal ranged from trucks, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to saloon cars.

According to a statement availed to the media by the Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa, the vehicles were impounded in various parts of the country.

The nationalization of the vehicles is a legal stage sanctioned by the court after conducting a case pitting the government and owners, with the former winning the suit.

Speaking after inspecting the vehicles, President Magufuli congratulated the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Police Force and all other stakeholders involved in arresting the culprits, including individuals who were involved in ivory trade.

The president directed that the vehicles be distributed to various government entities to serve the public.

The Head of State congratulated the public for sharing information with law enforcement agents, leading to the arrest of the culprits and the seizure of the cars.

