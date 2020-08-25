Tanzania: Tanga-Arusha Passenger, Cargo Train Resumes

ARUSHA Regional Commissioner Idd Kimanta led the region's residents to receive the cargo and passenger train that resumed operations to the region on Monday.

During the event, the regional commissioner received eight passenger wagons and eight freight wagons carrying 320 tonnes of cement from Tanga Cement.

The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) relaunched Tanga to Moshi cargo train services in July this year following extensive repair work on the rail line after it was out of use for 12 years.

The relaunch of the stretch between Moshi to Arusha was another important milestone that would lead to improvement of cost efficient transport services into the northern regions.

"The completion of the Moshi-Arusha stretch is one of the efforts put by the fifth phase government to improve railway infrastructures which is cost efficient compared to other means of transport," he said.

He added, "We will not tolerate any individual who will attempt to vandalise the infrastructures for which the government has invested heavily."

The RC instructed local authorities in areas where the train is passing to provide education on how to conserve the railway infrastructures as well as ensuring security.

In the train was also boarded by the CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole as well as the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira.

The TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa said the government spent over 14bn/ for the rehabilitation of the Tanga-Arusha railway.