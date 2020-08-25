Sudan: Secretary Pompeo's Meetings With Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok and Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General El-Burhan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk in Khartoum.
25 August 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today in Khartoum. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok discussed continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and noted that rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation remains a critical bilateral priority for both countries. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship. The Secretary urged Prime Minister Hamdok to continue to prioritize the protection of Darfuri civilians and other marginalized groups and hold those responsible for human rights abuses and violations accountable. The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that achieving mutually beneficial agreement among Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is crucial to regional stability.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan today in Khartoum. Secretary Pompeo and General Burhan discussed the importance of the military's continued support for the civilian-led transitional government and Sudan's path toward democracy. The Secretary noted that the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council is a crucial step in Sudan's transition and stressed the need for international support to strengthen the protection of civilians in Darfur. The Secretary and General Burhan discussed regional issues of mutual importance, including continued deepening of the Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship.

