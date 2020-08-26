Nigeria: Borno to Conduct LG Polls After 13 Years

26 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Local government council elections, which were conducted last in Borno State in 2007, would hold in November.

Increased mass-casualty terror attacks, which started in 2009, were said to have led to the suspension of local councils election in the state.

Chairman, Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Abdu Usman, said at a media conference in Maiduguri that necessary steps were being taken for local council elections to hold on November 28.

Usman said: "28th November 2020 has been fixed for council elections in the state. Modalities have been put in place with the time table for the electoral processes."

According to the time table, the commission had issued notice of election on 10th March and met with political parties on the 12th of March.

Party primaries would hold between August 27 and September 21, submission of nominated candidates by parties would end between 22nd and 28th September, 8am to 6pm daily, while verification of candidates was slated to take place between October 9 and 15.

The chairman said election personnel and materials would be deployed between November 25 and 27 while campaigns would end November 26.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.