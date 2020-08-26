Nigeria: Borno to Conduct LG Polls After 13 Years

Local government council elections, which were conducted last in Borno State in 2007, would hold in November.

Increased mass-casualty terror attacks, which started in 2009, were said to have led to the suspension of local councils election in the state.

Chairman, Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Abdu Usman, said at a media conference in Maiduguri that necessary steps were being taken for local council elections to hold on November 28.

Usman said: "28th November 2020 has been fixed for council elections in the state. Modalities have been put in place with the time table for the electoral processes."

According to the time table, the commission had issued notice of election on 10th March and met with political parties on the 12th of March.

Party primaries would hold between August 27 and September 21, submission of nominated candidates by parties would end between 22nd and 28th September, 8am to 6pm daily, while verification of candidates was slated to take place between October 9 and 15.

The chairman said election personnel and materials would be deployed between November 25 and 27 while campaigns would end November 26.