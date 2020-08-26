Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Describes Talks With Pompeo As Direct and Transparent

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described his talks with the visiting US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo as direct and transparent.

The US official arrived in Khartoum, Tuesday, in the context of Middle East tour started from Israel in the first official direct air flight between the two countries.

The US official , upon arrival , met the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk who stated that he and Pompeo held direct and transparent talks on revocation of Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, the bilateral relations and the US Administration support to the civilian-led government in Sudan.

Dr. Hamdouk wrote on his Face book page that he looks forward to concrete and positive steps to support the glorious December Revolution which toppled the defunct regime and ended thirty years of dictatorship.