Sudan: US State Department Issues Statement On Pompeo's Meeting With Al -Burhan

25 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The US State Department has issued statement on the meeting of the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo with the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, during his visit today to the country.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan today in Khartoum. Secretary Pompeo and General Burhan discussed the importance of the military's continued support for the civilian-led transitional government and Sudan's path toward democracy. The Secretary noted that the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council is a crucial step in Sudan's transition and stressed the need for international support to strengthen the protection of civilians in Darfur. The Secretary and General Burhan discussed regional issues of mutual importance, including continued deepening of the Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship.

