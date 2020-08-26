Sudan: US State Department Issues Statement On Pompeo's Meeting With PM Hamdouk

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk in Khartoum.
25 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The US State Department has issued statement on the meeting of the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo with the Prime Minister of the Transition Government, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, during his visit today to the country.

Hereunder SUNA publishes the text of the statement:

Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today in Khartoum.

Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok discussed continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and noted that rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation remains a critical bilateral priority for both countries.

The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship.

The Secretary urged Prime Minister Hamdok to continue to prioritize the protection of Darfuri civilians and other marginalized groups and hold those responsible for human rights abuses and violations accountable.

The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that achieving mutually beneficial agreement among Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is crucial to regional stability.

Read the original article on SNA.

