Sudan: Pompeo Concludes Visit to Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo , on Tuesday, concluded a one-day visit to Sudan during which he met the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk.

The US State Department issued press statement on the meetings of the US official with Al-Burhan and Hamdouk.

" Pompeo discussed with Al-Burhan the necessity for the army's support to the civilian-led government and Sudan's process towards democracy" the state said.

The minister underlined that the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council is decisive step in the transition period in Sudan, stressing the need for international support to protect the civilians in Darfur.

He, also discussed with Al-Burhan the regional issues of common interest including deepening of the Sudanese-Israeli bilateral relations.

The US State Department's statement said Pompeo discussed with the Prime Minister Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk the continuation of the United States support to the civilian-led government.

"The two sides indicated that the removal of Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism still represents decisive bilateral priority for both countries" the State Department confirmed.

The minister, further, discussed with Dr. Hamdouk the positive developments in the Sudanese-Israeli relations.

Secretary Pompeo urged Prime Minister Hamdok to continue to give priority to protecting civilians and other marginalized groups in Darfur and to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations.