Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Lowest Figure in Over Two Months

26 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 252 coronavirus infections, the lowest number in more than two months.

The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 52, 800, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Within August, Nigeria had recorded 288 and 290 daily cases before Tuesday's lower figure.

But despite a decline in the daily figures of confirmed coronavirus infections, some believe the numbers may not entirely reflect the full picture of the spread in the country.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its Twitter handle @NCDCgov said three fatalities were recorded from the virus on Tuesday, pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 997.

According to the NCDC, out of a total 52, 800 infected persons so far, 39, 964 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

There are still over 11, 000 active cases in Nigeria.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 18 states: Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1).

Plateau State for the first time had the highest of the daily reported cases with 50 infections on Tuesday. Enugu and Rivers followed with 35 and 27 cases respectively.

Although Plateau led in Tuesday's tally, Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease. About a third of Nigeria's cases (over 18, 000) were recorded in the country's commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city with more than 5,000 cases.

While Nigeria continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases daily, the country has also had to reopen its economy as authorities seek to balance health needs with the economic needs of the populace.

Schools are being reopened gradually, domestic flights have resumed, international flights will resume on August 29 while markets and religious centres are also gradually being reopened.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

