Nigeria: Wike Reconciles Major Actors in 2013 Rivers Assembly Crisis

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013, state House of Assembly crisis.

They have all agreed to work together as members of one big family on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These actors are Dr. Chidi Lloyd, who was then leader of the Assembly; Michael Chindah, Evans Bipi, and Kelechi Nworgu.

The reconciliation, which was brokered by Wike, took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.

According to him, "They are the people who was directly involved in the state House of Assembly crisis, and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.

"They are still members of the same family and they are happy with the reconciliation."

In his speech, Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God, as restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chinda and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly.

He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart, and thanked the governor for his benevolence which led to the total reconciliation.

Responding, Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation.

He also lauded Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident, and observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis.

Chindah urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.

Also speaking, Bipi described Lloyd as a man with a large heart, and thanked him for coming back to his roots, while Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Desmond Akawor, described the reconciliation as a practical manifestation of forgiveness.