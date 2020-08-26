Nigeria: Wanted 'Serial Killer' Shot Dead in Ogun

25 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — An alleged serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who was declared wanted by Ogun State Police Command, has been shot dead.

Dosumu, known as "Spartan" has reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu - Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

Iperu - Remo is the hometown of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The suspect was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Monday night.

Daily Trust correspondent sighted his corpse riddled with bullets at State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that, Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict, about three months ago, hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu - Remo in Ikenne LGA.

Our correspondent further gathered that the suspect killed two people in Ogere and Iperu Remo on July 31.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to killed a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

Our correspondent further gathered that the Commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, visited Iperu Demo and Ogere during the week over this incident.

A resident of one of the communities, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that a detachment of police and Vigilante as well as Neighborhood Watch went on the trail of this alleged cultist the day he committed the crime but couldn't find him.

The source added that Dosumu, about two weeks ago, visited this same farm at Iperu, killed about hundred chickens but was chased away, only for him to come back on Sunday to kill the guard of the farm.

He was alleged to have taken to drugs and admitted at Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta for treatment for mental disorder but escaped back to Ogere and became thorn in the flesh of the residents.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, earlier disclosed that the command had deployed tactical to Ogere and its environs to fish out the suspect.

Oyeyemi, who vowed that the police would not relent until the suspect is arrested, said "the police are on top of the situation, the criminal is already on our wanted list and our men are all over combing everywhere to get the assailant arrested.

"I can assure the public that he would soon be arrested to pay for his grievous offence".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.