Nigeria: Wanted 'Serial Killer' Shot Dead in Ogun

Abeokuta — An alleged serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who was declared wanted by Ogun State Police Command, has been shot dead.

Dosumu, known as "Spartan" has reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu - Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

Iperu - Remo is the hometown of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The suspect was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Monday night.

Daily Trust correspondent sighted his corpse riddled with bullets at State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that, Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict, about three months ago, hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu - Remo in Ikenne LGA.

Our correspondent further gathered that the suspect killed two people in Ogere and Iperu Remo on July 31.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to killed a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

Our correspondent further gathered that the Commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, visited Iperu Demo and Ogere during the week over this incident.

A resident of one of the communities, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that a detachment of police and Vigilante as well as Neighborhood Watch went on the trail of this alleged cultist the day he committed the crime but couldn't find him.

The source added that Dosumu, about two weeks ago, visited this same farm at Iperu, killed about hundred chickens but was chased away, only for him to come back on Sunday to kill the guard of the farm.

He was alleged to have taken to drugs and admitted at Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta for treatment for mental disorder but escaped back to Ogere and became thorn in the flesh of the residents.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, earlier disclosed that the command had deployed tactical to Ogere and its environs to fish out the suspect.

Oyeyemi, who vowed that the police would not relent until the suspect is arrested, said "the police are on top of the situation, the criminal is already on our wanted list and our men are all over combing everywhere to get the assailant arrested.

"I can assure the public that he would soon be arrested to pay for his grievous offence".