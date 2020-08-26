Malawi: Centre for Social Concern Cautions MPs On Reckless Borrowing for Malawi Govt

25 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Center for Social Concern (CfSC) has called upon members of Parliament (MPs) to critically scrutinize the loans the new government intends to bring before the National Assembly and ensure they are directed towards improving productive sectors.

The call comes follows the announcement from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, that parliament will be meeting from September 4 2020 where the 2020/2021 national budget is also expected to be tabled.

CfSC is a faith-based organization working to transform the unjust structures through research and advocacy to ensure sustained change in policies for the betterment of all in line with their human dignity.

The Centre's programmes coordinator, Benard Mphepo, said government's continued appetite for borrowing due to poor revenue is negatively impacting poor Malawians.

Currently, Malawi has debt to about K3.3 trillion both locally and internationally and 14 percent of the budget is used to service local loans while 1 percent is used on foreign debts.

"Government needs to put in place practical strategies like reducing unnecessary executive travels for ministers and other senior government officials saying this will lead to reduced borrowing," said Mphepo in an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

He asked government to consider removing taxes on essential commodities such as water and electricity arguing the taxes are making prices of essential utilities expensive and unaffordable

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.