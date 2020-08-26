Nigeria: El-Rufai Lauds Agwatyap's Peace Summit Initiate in Southern Kaduna

25 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — Governor Nasir El Rufai has lauded the Zangon Kataf Agwatyap, Chief Dominic Gambo Yahaya, for bringing together the diverse communities in his chiefdom to begin the rebuilding of trust and restoring peace in the area.

The governor gave the commendation when a delegation of Atyap Chiefdom visited him at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, to formally update him on the peace summit which was held last Saturday, where Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities resolved to live in peace.

Governor El-Rufai also called on "every person of goodwill to support the Atyap Chiefdom's strong efforts to bring its communities together and stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.

"Everyone should reject the temptation to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities," he further advised.

El-Rufai said the work of peace is often hard, but it is an obligation to work always for preserving human life, liberty and livelihoods

Speaking earlier, the Agwatyap thanked Governor El Rufai for giving his support for the successful hosting of the summit.

According to the Royal Father, the governor not only welcomed the idea but suggested some names of stakeholders that the Agwatyap should involve in the summit.

He said that the resolutions of the summit has been captured in a 14-point agreement, which the representatives of the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities signed.

