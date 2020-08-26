Nigeria: Satellite TV Firms Raise Rates Amidst Covid-19

Satellite service providers have raised their rates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to messages sent to customers, the increase is over 10 per cent averagely.

MultiChoice Nigeria on August 18, 2020, said from September, rates for DSTV and GOTV packages will increase.

The rates for DSTV affect its Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages for about 13% change but the lower packages like Confam remain unchanged at N4,500.

This is the second time, Multichoice is adjusting price this year, after it adjust its rates earlier with the upward review of the

"We periodically review our pricing, taking into consideration factors such as inflation and operational costs. We acknowledge that the people of Nigeria are living under increased economic pressure and we have made efforts to freeze the subscription prices in the last year."

Startimes also announced the change since August 1, with over 20% increase. On August 18, the CEO, David Wang at a House Adhoc Committee panel probing the hike of satellite TV rates, confirmed the new prices introduced by the company on different bouquets saying the channels had increased from 80 to 100.

A director of the company, Joshua Wang said: "Most of the equipment are not manufactured in Nigeria- it is from Europe and America and scarcity of dollars and euros at official rate has increased our cost of operations. Sometimes, you get a dollar between N450 and N480 naira."

But Chairman of the Committee, Unyime Idem, said the 30% increment was unacceptable at the present condition.

"We will give you some time to go back to the management and look at the increment as it relates to the 2.5 percent VAT increment, then come back to the committee. What you have done is between 30 and 31 percent. But for this particular increase, we will not accept it," Idem said.