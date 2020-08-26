Nigeria: Rapist Are Terrorists - Shaikh Gombe

Kaduna — Prominent Northern Islamic Scholar and Secretary General of Izalatul Bidi'a Waikamatus Sunnah, Sheikh Kabir Gombe said all rapists are terrorists and should be treated as such by the government.

The religious scholar made the comment in Kaduna on Tuesday at the two-day conference on Emergency Call To Action against rape, organised by wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-rufa'i in the state.

Sheikh Gombe said , "there is no country in the world that treats rapists with levity because they are terrorists. Therefore, they should be treated as terrorists. Let the government copy from countries like India, China, Egypt and Iran who give capital punishment to rapists"

The outspoken Scholar also identified drug abuse, human trafficking, uncontrolled sexual urge and lack of stringent punishment as some of the causes of rape.

Similarly, the Kaduna state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab condemned the practice of rape at community levels, saying that, if such does not stop, it will destroy Nigeria.

"Anyone caught with the offence of rape should be punished according to the law. Rape has contributed significantly to the security challenges we are facing today because many have given birth to bastards as a result of rape.

"Those children because they lack parental care have now grown to become criminals disturbing the peace of our society.

"We therefore have to stand up against rape so that, we don't have many bastards in our society. God forbid a future where bastards would take positions of authority and direct affairs of our country," he said.

The Convener of the all stakeholders conference, Hajia Ummi El-Rufai called for inclusion of Local Government Chairmen and their spouses, Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders, Influential Women Leaders, Influential Youth Leaders, Heads of Civil Defence, Heads of Vigilante Services (KADVS) and Community Volunteers in the fight against rape.

She said the conference was aimed at strategically strengthening structures at the grassroots/communities which will help in the required holistic approach to tackle the upsurge of rape and gender based violence in Kaduna State.

She cautioned parents on the consequences of trying to suppress their children when raped; urging parents to break the conspiracy of silence so that there will be no form of stigmatization on their children when they speak out or report.