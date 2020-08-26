Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 252 to 52,800

Nigeria has recorded 252 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 52,899 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 50 new cases; Enugu, 35; Rivers, 27; Lagos, 26; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna, 18 each; Ekiti and Kano, 10 each; Taraba, nine; Anambra and Edo, eight each; Delta, seven; Ogun, six; Abia and Bayelsa, five each; while Ebonyi and Osun, one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 52,800 cases of COVID-19. 39,964 patients have been discharged, while 1007 persons have died."