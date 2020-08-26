Nigeria: NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Consuming Apple, Blackcurrant From Australia

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians to stop consuming an organic apple and black currant originating from Australia.

NAFDAC's Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this, said the products had been certified harmful for human consumption.

"The Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

"This was due to unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin), which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice," she said.

Adeyeye pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce the liver, spleen, and kidney damage.

She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and causes nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

Adeyeye implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected commodities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the NAFDAC director-general also urged members of the public in possession of the affected fruit to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.