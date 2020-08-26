Malawi: Mchinji Council Express Worry Over Social Football Amid Covid-19

Mchinji — Mchinji District Sports Officer (DSO), Martin Panyanja on Monday expressed concern over lack of compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures by some quarters of the society as social football is still being played in some parts of the district.

In the regulations government gazetted relating to the pandemic which restricts public gatherings, the Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended all sporting activities in the country as one way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The DSO said social football is still taking place, especially in rural areas despite the ban of all sporting activities.

"It is very worrisome to note that in some parts of the district, football is still taking place. This is against regulations which government gazetted restricting public gatherings.

"Recently, our office engaged all sports committees in the district to raise awareness on the need to follow the regulations to contain the spread of the pandemic," he explained.

Panyanja said his office will work hand in hand with all district sports committees to sensitise communities on the need to follow regulations gazetted by government.

In a separate interview, Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Mchinji, Juliana Kanyengambeta said it is a big challenge fighting COVID-19 with large gatherings as they contribute to the spread of the virus since physical distance is not observed.

"This is a big challenge. Such gatherings would increase spread of the virus in the community, and if the number of cases increases, the health service capacity may be exceeded by such spreads.

"It is important for everyone to consider personal situation, the risk they pose to their families and communities by not complying with government measures against the pandemic," she said.

So far, Mchinji District has registered 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases.