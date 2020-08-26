Malawi: Suspected Armed Robber Burnt to Death in Nsanje

25 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — An angry mob in Nsanje burnt to death a suspect of robbery with violence in the early hours of Monday; police in the district have confirmed the development.

Nsanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Agnes Zalakoma only identified the deceased as Zuze Tama of Chakuwamba Village, saying the other particulars were not yet immediately available.

Zalakoma said unknown criminals who were armed with sharp objects attacked Manuel Kelemesi, 40, of Msambakaluma Village in Traditional Authority Chimombo in Nsanje District and seriously wounded him in the process.

"Members of the public were alerted and managed to arrest one of the suspects (now deceased) who was later burnt to death.

"The victim [of the attack] was taken to Nsanje District Hospital where he is admitted and receiving treatment," said Zalakoma.

At the time of compiling this report, arrangements were in progress to conduct a post-mortem for the dead body.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to avoid taking the law into their hands and that anybody found perpetrating mob justice will be arrested and brought to court.

