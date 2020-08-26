Rwanda: Espoir Release Seven Players, Sign Five

26 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Premier League side Espoir FC have made several changes in the first team - including setting an age limit for players - ahead of next season.

The Rusizi-based outfit, who reached the final of the 2017 Peace Cup, will not use any player aged above 27 according to newly appointed head coach Moussa Gatera.

And, as a result, the club has released seven players and signed five in the ongoing transfer window. Among the released is Uganda-born striker Fred Kyambadde who joined Musanze.

"Our new philosophy is to use young players, and invest more efforts in nurturing new talents," said Gatera. "Any player above 27 years of age doesn't fit in our plans."

Espoir finished in 14th place with 17 points last season, just one and two points above relegated sides Heroes and Gicumbi, respectively.

New signings:

Dieudonné Irakoze, Gilbert Mutijima, Djuma Bizimana, Bonheur Hategekimana and Ismaïl Nahimana.

Released players:

Fred Kyambadde, Youssuf Niyitanga, Maurice Uzayisenga, Serge Gatoto, Jean De Dieu Uwimana, Hamidi Abdoullah, Landry Rugomoka and Eric Ngiruwonsanga

