Rwanda: Mugiraneza Offered New Contract At KMC

26 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

JEAN Baptiste Mugiraneza has been offered a new one-year deal at the Tanzania Premier League side KMC, which ties him to the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Mugiraneza, 36, was one of the standout performers for KMC last season despite the club finishing in 13th place, with 46 points, on the 20-team table.

The veteran holding midfielder's new deal puts end to reports that he was close to joining Namungo - another Tanzanian outfit - who are coached by Rwandan tactician Thierry Hitimana.

"A number of teams wanted to sign me, but I have decided to stay with KMC," he told Times Sport in a telephone interview on Tuesday. "I enjoyed my first season here, what other teams were offering did not give me reason enough to leave."

Mugiraneza is tight-lipped about the details of his new deal, but this publication understands that he was given USD 10,000 (Rwf9.6 million) a sign-on fee and he will be earning USD 2,000 as his monthly salary on top of match bonuses.

He previously played for La Jeunesse and SC Kiyovu in the Rwanda Premier League, Azam FC in Tanzanian top tier as well as Kenyan powerhouse Gor Mahia.

The former APR skipper retired from international football this month.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.