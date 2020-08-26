Rwanda: Covid-19 - Training Resumption for Team Sports in Limbo As Cases Surge

Following the recent rise in the Covid-19 infection rate, the Ministry of Sports has said there is no hope for reopening of group training for team sports this month as earlier expected.

Since August 14, Rwanda has reported an unprecedented local upsurge in new infections as 1,096 new cases were registered in 11 days.

As a result, the earlier plans of allowing teams to reunite for training is almost sure not to materialise, an official in the Ministry of Sports, who preferred not to be named, revealed to Times Sport.

"As you can see, the month of August is almost over and the rise in new infections is alarming. We are not sure [yet] when group training will resume, but it definitely can't be this month."

"We have a meeting on Thursday about this very topic, it is likely that a new timeline for group training and resumption of competitions will be decided."

In the initial timeline, which was released in June, it was announced that group training was to start with August while games and competitions would resume in September.

The Ministry of Sports is in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and in Thursday's meeting, they are expected to discuss new measures to continue the fight against covid-19 and safe resumption of sports activities.

"Prior to any resumption of competitions, consultations will be held between the Ministry of Sports and health institutions leading the fight against Covid-19. It is from these discussions that decisions will be made on when and how sports will safely restart," the source added.

The 2019/20 BK Basketball National League was scheduled to get back underway on Friday, September 4. However, 'it is now almost impossible' according to Desire Mugwiza, president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Mugwiza said: "The hope is little for league resumption as earlier planned, teams cannot be ready when players did not get opportunity to train together."