Malawi: DPP Unveils Retired Brigadier Ngwira As Candidate for Karonga Central By-Election

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Monday unveiled retired Brigadier Smith Ngwira as their Karonga central constituency aspirant in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Ngwira, who stood as Peoples Party (PP) candidate in the 2019 tripartite election, joined DPP last year after losing the seat.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Chinsowolo football ground in the area, DPP deputy regional governor for the north Smart Mwakayira said the party believe that it will win the by-election.

Mwakayira, who is also councilor for Rukuru ward in Karonga north wes,t said his party has learnt a lot from the 2019 tripartite and 2020 presidential fresh elections.

According to him, DPP has strong structures in the constituency and that is will not conduct primary elections as it has a sole candidate to represent it than Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM which have two.

"We have corrected all our past mistakes. This is not old DPP you know. We shall win this elections wish landslide," said Mwakayira.

Ngwira said he dumped PP and joined DPP because it is the only party that has great vision for the constituency.

He accused the current government of Tonse alliance for failing to fulfill its promises made during the campaign period.

The by-elections that will be held in any month this year, follows the death of Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who was an MCP legislator.

