Malawi Paper Says Honeymoon Over for Chakwera, Tonse Government

25 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Malawi's leading daily newspaper, The Nation, has used its editorial comment to point out that 60 days since President Lazarus Chakwera assumed the high office, dust has now settled on the election campaign euphoria and Malawians are expecting the change they were promised.

'Honeymoon over for Chakwera, team,' the paper's editorial headline reads as it stated that tie for rhetoric is now over and it is time to deliver on the campaign pledges of Tonse Alliance, which were mostly a blend promises of Malawi Congress Party 9MCP) and UTM Party of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The honeymoon period is a metaphor that is used to compare the new president coming to power and his first few months with the honeymoon of a newly-married couple.

Just as the newly-married couple are deeply in love with each other and can't find any fault in their partner, so the country trusts so much in the new president and in the promises that they made in their election campaign that they cut them a lot of slack in their first few months.

"If truth be told, the Tonse Alliance raised the hoped of many Malawians as its leadership promised to do things differently and, above all, fight corruption, economically empower the masses and ensure fairness in recruitment as well as award of contracts," observed the editorial.

The paper noted that Malawians are hurting with the impact of coronavirus which has seen up to 273 000 losing their job during the first half of this year. It also noted that many others are struggling to make ends meet and looking forward to bailouts from government in form of cash transfers to ease the pain.

The comment said Chakwera rightly acknowledged in his remarks at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe when he opened a two-day orientation and training for Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers that time for talking is over but matching the governing Tonse Alliance's campaign promises with action on the ground.

"The starting point should be changing mindset by employing a results-based approach to undertaking government business. Talk less and do more," the paper said

The President said the 32-member Cabinet will hold its first full Cabinet meeting in "a few days" after the orientation session.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.