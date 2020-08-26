Kenyan Retailer Tuskys Signs U.S.$20 Million Rescue Deal With Mauritian Fund

25 August 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By James Anyanzwa

Kenyan family-owned retailer Tuskys Supermarket has signed a Ksh2 billion ($20 million) agreement with an undisclosed Mauritian fund to help shore up its wobbling financial position and restock the struggling business.

The retailer, which is teetering on the brink of collapse, is weighed down by mounting debts, disgruntled unionised employees, fading supplier confidence, and shrinking financial power to replenish essential items on the shelves.

The financing is, however, subject to fulfilling transaction condition precedents, according to a statement it released on Tuesday.

"This funding will help alleviate our current capital constraints impacted by Covid-19 and further reposition the business for increasing stakeholders' value," the retailer's chairman Bernard Kahianyu said.

"We wish to reiterate our commitment to resolve the underlying working capital challenges quickly. This funding will provide the needed impetus to our overall capitalisation journey. The Tuskys Board and management will engage all stakeholders in the coming days to agree on business modalities going forward," he added.

The retailer had earlier committed to bring on board a strategic investor by July 31, and explore additional funding options to save the collapsing retail giant that is unable to pay off its suppliers.

While the retailer's management have remained mum on the full amount owed to suppliers documents submitted to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) shows that the retailer had made payments amounting to Ksh2.77 billion ($27.7 million), with the balance to be cleared over a period of four months.

Tuskys has 53 stores and is Kenya's second-biggest retailer behind Naivas.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.