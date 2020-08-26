Sudan and Ethiopia Issue Joint Press Communiqué

Sudan and Ethiopia have issued a joint statement at the end of a one day visit to Khartoum by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed in which he held lengthy talks with his Sudanese counterpart and called on the head of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdul Fatah Al Burhan.

Following the full text of the joint communique:

Within the framework of the continuous consultations between the leaderships of the Republic of Sudan and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, underpinned by the age-old relationship between the two sisterly countries, H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, paid an official visit to the Republic of Sudan on Tuesday 25 August 2020, leading a high-ranking delegation comprised their excellencies Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Water, Irrigation and Energy, in addition of a number of senior officials.

Upon their arrival at Khartoum International Airport, H.E Dr. Ahmed and the accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed by H.E Dr. Abdalla Adam Hamdouk , the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese counterpart Ministers.

During the visit, the two sides held a session of official talks headed by the two Prime Ministers and attended by ministers from both countries.

The two Prime Ministers: H.E Dr Abdalla Adam Hamdouk and H.E Dr Abiy Ahmed also held a bilateral meeting.

In these talks, ways of strengthening, expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in all fields were thoroughly discussed. Both governments reiterated mutual support for each other in their endeavors to attain and consolidate peace, stability, democracy and development in their respective countries. They expressed shared conviction that, given the historical, cultural, social and economic ties between the two brotherly peoples, embarking on regional integration is the way forward to fulfill their peoples' aspirations in peace, development and pan -Africans unity.

Towards this end, the two sides agreed to reactivate all existing bilateral mechanisms, designed to further the cooperation in different areas.

The Ethiopian delegation was briefed about the progress in the ongoing peace talks in Juba and the imminent peace agreement between the Transitional Government and the armed struggle forces. The efforts of the Transitional Government to overcome the economic difficulties, inherited from the ousted regime, and to address challenges of socio-economic development and strengthening democracy in the country were also highlighted.

On their part, the Ethiopian delegation shared with their hosts the endeavors by the Ethiopian Government to uplift living standards of its people and to enhance democracy and good governance in the country.

The Ethiopian delegation reaffirmed their support to the Sudan's legitimate demands in removing its name from the US list of states supporting terrorism and getting a debt relief.

A host of international and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Cognizant of their roles as major pillars of stability and peace in the Horn of Africa, both sides noticed with great satisfaction the positive, peaceful and more harmonious atmosphere which is currently prevailing in the Horn, and pledged to redouble their efforts to consolidate and nurture these gains.

On the question of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), both sides emphasized the imperative of exerting every possible effort to attain a successful conclusion of the ongoing trilateral negotiations under the auspices of the AU leading to a win- win formula that would make the GERD a vehicle for regional integration between the riparian countries. In this regard, both sides expressed their support and commitment to the AU-led mediation in the GERD negotiations. They view this initiative as manifestation of the principle of African solutions to African problems.

The two sides acknowledged the good progress achieved in resolving the outstanding issues on common boundary and border. They instructed the joint instruments on the question to continue their work in the same spirit of cooperation, fairness and open-mindedness to conclude a mutually accepted settlement to those issues.

The visit programme was concluded by a meeting between H.E. General Abdelfattah Alburhan Abdelrahman, Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council and H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

At the end of the visit H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and his delegation expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality they have been accorded during their stay in Sudan.

Khartoum, 25th August 2020