Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Adibara (8) and Enda Giorghis (1) Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Southern Regions respectively.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, two patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Southern Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 276.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 315.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 August 2020