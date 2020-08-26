Morocco Plans to Erect Third Solar Power Plant in Occupied Dakhla

Algiers — The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) plans to build a third solar power plant in Al Argoub in the occupied city of Dakhla in violation of international law which does not grant any mandate to Morocco in this matter, reports the Western Sahara Resource Watch (WSRW).
