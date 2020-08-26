Sudan: 67 New Covid-19 Cases Registered in Sudan

25 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Dongola — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, including three deaths, bringing the official cumulative total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic reached the country in March to 12,903, including 818 deaths, while 6,538 patients recovered.

Khartoum recorded 59 new cases, Red Sea state seven, and Northern State one.

Yesterday, the Director of the Emergency Department of the Northern State Ministry of Health, Mohamed Mahmoud, confirmed the stable health situation in the state in general and in Dongola locality in particular.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 368 COVID-19 cases have been officially confirmed in the state, including 61 deaths and 284 recoveries.

Currently, there are 19 suspected cases in home isolation. Four confirmed coronavirus patients are being treated in the main isolation centre in Dongola.

Mahmoud said that the challenges facing the health situation in Northern State lie in the low budgets for the health sector.

